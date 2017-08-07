German Gigafactory rival, Mazda 3 HCCI engine, Subaru Forester spy shots: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Tesla has been in the headlines a lot for its pioneering Gigafactory battery plant. However, rival plants of similar scale will soon be cropping up. Many will be in Germany where a number of firms are committing to battery plants.

Mazda could become the first automaker to introduce sparkless ignition gasoline engines. The technology promises to dramatically reduce fuel consumption for gasoline-powered cars and thus should help prolong the lifespan of the internal combustion engine.

Subaru engineers are out testing prototypes for the next-generation Forester. Two vehicles they’re using as benchmarks are the Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

