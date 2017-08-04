Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat spied with Demon power

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A Dodge engineer has been spotted out and about with a Challenger SRT Hellcat packing the powertrain of the Demon.

The test car wears the standard Hellcat body and not the Demon’s wide-body design which Dodge is offering as an option for Hellcat buyers.

It does, however, sport the Demon’s massive hood scoop. Called the Air Grabber, its 45 square inches of intake makes it the largest functional hood scoop ever fitted to a production car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Demon powertrain spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A look inside the cabin reveals the infotainment screen which clearly displays the 808-horsepower rating of the Demon. This is how much the Demon’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivers on pump gas. If you want the full 840 hp, you need to install the Direct Connection powertrain controller and run 100-octane fuel.

Curiously, with so much power up front, the test car is fitted with the standard Hellcat’s 275/40ZR20 Pirelli P Zeros tires. The wide-body Hellcat gets grippier 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P Zeros while the Demon gets super sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials.

It’s not certain if such a Challenger combination is destined for production. It seems counter-intuitive to drop the Demon’s powertrain into the standard Hellcat, though perhaps Dodge is looking to offer its customers greater choice. With such an impressive engine on its hands, we can understand Dodge’s desire to spread the love around. Perhaps this is why Fiat Chrysler recently applied a trademark for the Angel name…