2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge has dropped more details on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon, and the latest look reveals the car’s sexy wide-body design.

Yes, the Demon is going to be as mean as its name implies, with the car adopting some very pronounced fender flares as revealed in one of the teaser shots.

And it’s not just for looks. As we learned a week ago, modifications have been made to the wheels, suspension and steering, all of which have resulted in a wider track than on the rest of the Challenger lineup. According to Dodge, overall width is up 3.5 inches. (The Challenger GT AWD concept from the 2015 SEMA show, shown below, hints at what's to come.)

The wheels in particular are a custom set measuring 18x11 in and featuring a distinct demon tail design in the outer rim. They’re shod in a set of Nitto tires with a custom compound and construction and measuring a massive 315/40 at all four corners! Nitto is even including the Demon logo on the side wall. In comparison, the Challenger SRT Hellcat gets 275/40-size tires wrapped around 20x9.5-in wheels.

Dodge Challenger GT AWD concept, 2015 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

The tires, Nitto’s NT05R, are drag radials, meaning the Demon will be the first production car fitted as standard with drag strip heroes. Nitto says the tire features a specialized race compound and large contact patch engineered to provide optimal traction and even pressure distribution across the tread. An enhanced sidewall construction also helps with traction during launches while maintaining stability throughout the pass.

There's been no mention of the powertrain just yet but the Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 should reside under the hood, with output mostly likely dialed higher than the 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque it currently delivers.

Dodge will present the Demon at the 2017 New York auto show, which starts April 12. The car will be revealed prior to the show, however. Its reveal will most likely be linked with the new movie "The Fate of the Furious," which starts April 12 and is predicted to feature the Demon in some scenes.

There are still quite a few weeks to go and Dodge will continue to drip-feed info on the car. This latest clip is just the third in a series of 12. Fans should visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content. You’ll also find our complete coverage on the Demon at this link.