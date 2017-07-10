Report: High-riding Ferrari planned; just don’t call it an SUV

Jul 10, 2017
2012 Ferrari FF

2012 Ferrari FF

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has repeatedly downplayed the chance of the Italian firm building an SUV—or any 4-door Ferrari for that matter—but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a Ferrari sports car with SUV attributes such as all-wheel drive and increased ground clearance.

CAR magazine reports that Ferrari is cooking up a new, extra-capable model to sit alongside the GTC4 Lusso replacement in the automaker’s next-generation lineup. It’s expected in 2021, one year after the arrival of the GTC 4 Lusso replacement.

The new model is reportedly code-named the F16X and designed with five doors (four doors plus a hatch). The rear doors are said to be suicide-style doors similar to those used on the Mazda RX-8 sports car, which would allow Ferrari’s design team to preserve a sporty coupe-like side view.

2011 Mazda RX-8

2011 Mazda RX-8

Underpinning the vehicle would be Ferrari’s new modular platform that's still in the works. The all-wheel-drive system, meanwhile, would be borrowed from the GTC 4 Lusso replacement. It’s likely to be an evolution of the 4RM system that debuted in the FF and now resides in the GTC 4 Lusso.

CAR reports that the F16X would feature a V-8-based hybrid system as its powertrain, making it the first hybrid in Ferrari’s regular fleet. (The first hybrid Ferrari was the LaFerrari special series model.) By making the F16X a hybrid, Ferrari can further reduce its fleet-wide emissions as well as offer an alternative to the Lamborghini Urus which is confirmed to be receiving a hybrid option. Aston Martin’s upcoming DBX, which will offer a pure electric option, is another potential rival.

CAR also reports that the F16X could help Ferrari boost annual deliveries to around 16,000 units by early next decade, around double the current rate. Recall, Ferrari is already committed to 9,000 deliveries by 2019 and Marchionne is open to taking this higher.

