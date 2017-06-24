Hennessey Venom F5, Jaguar E-Pace, Mercedes-AMG GT 4: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hennessey Venom F5 Enlarge Photo

This week we learned that Hennessey will be bringing out its Venom F5 hypercar by the end of 2017. It will be the first model from the new Hennessey Special Vehicles division responsible for standalone cars from the Texan tuner. We hear that its top speed will approach 290 mph.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has a great grand tourer in the form of its latest E-Class Coupe. While the previous generation was a poor attempt at a GT using humble C-Class roots, the latest model is more like a scaled-down S-Class Coupe. You’ll never tire of driving it.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another Mercedes in the headlines this week is the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 4. Only announced in March, the new super sedan is expected on sale as early as next summer.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Enlarge Photo

One of the most anticipated SUVs of the year, Alfa Romeo’s new Stelvio, is finally here and we’ve just driven it. Find out if it has what it takes to challenge the more established players in the small luxury SUV segment in our first drive review.

Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017 Enlarge Photo

If you’re in the market for a compact luxury SUV, Jaguar will have a new contender very soon in the form of the E-Pace. The first photos were released this week and reveal a design resembling the F-Type sports car.

2018 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo

At the other end of the luxury SUV size spectrum is the Lincoln Navigator. It comes in two sizes and both are available with the brand’s upmarket Black Label trim.

Teaser for 2019 Audi A8 debuting on July 11, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Audi’s redesigned A8 is just a couple of weeks out from its reveal. In the lead up, Audi has been dropping details on the technology the luxury sedan will be packing.

2018 BMW X3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Also coming soon, on Monday, to be exact, is BMW’s redesigned X3. To past the time, take a gander at our last set of spy shots of the small luxury SUV.