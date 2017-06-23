2018 Nissan Leaf will arrive ProPilot Assist self-driving capability





2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot Assist Enlarge Photo

There's a new nugget of information surrounding the 2018 Nissan Leaf, but it doesn't have to do with its battery, range, or its powertrain at all. Instead, it's all about self-driving capability.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will arrive with what the brand calls ProPilot Assist, a semi-autonomous driving system. At launch, the system will be capable of assisting drivers in acceleration, braking and steering during "single-lane driving" on highways. Nissan made it clear these features are only the beginning of grander self-driving technology.

The brand states additional levels of autonomy will be added in the coming future as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the brand's foundation for the future of the automobile. ProPilot Assist, for example, will be able to eventually navigate city intersections.

Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

Other details surrounding the 2018 Nissan Leaf are scarce, but the electric car will likely arrive with ranges between 200 and 250 miles. We say "ranges" because the 2018 Leaf may offer varying levels of range as one of many options. For those keeping score at home, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV currently offers the greatest range at an affordable price point—238 EPA-estimated miles at $30,000 after federal tax credits are applied. The current Leaf musters 107 miles before it's out of juice.

Section of 2018 Nissan Leaf spy shot [image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien, as used on Motor Authority] Enlarge Photo

The Nissan Leaf, despite flying under the radar often, is actually the best-selling electric vehicle worldwide. Since its introduction in 2009, the Leaf has sold more than 260,000 units. The 2018 Leaf will likely find similar success as demand for zero-emission vehicles increases. And this time, the Leaf will even help you drive.