2018 Audi RS 5, 2018 BMW X3 M40i, hardcore Ferrari 488: Car News Headlines

Jun 26, 2017
2018 Audi RS 5

2018 Audi RS 5

Audi’s redesigned RS 5 has landed and is sporting a twin-turbo V-6 instead of the previous model’s V-8. Does it detract from driving experience? Find out in our first drive review.

Another new model is the redesigned BMW X3. The design of the popular small luxury SUV hasn’t changed much but underneath is a new platform. Also new is the addition of a sporty X3 M40i.

Ferrari engineers are out testing what’s believed to be a hardcore version of the 488. Like the 458 Speciale and the 430 Scuderia before it, the model will mark the end of the road for the 488 line.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Audi RS 5 first drive review: green with mean

2018 BMW X3 preview

2019 Ferrari 488 ‘GTO’ spy shots

Is this the smoking gun? Uber promised former Waymo engineer legal aid

Godsil Manhattan V16: a luxury halo car for America

Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how

Troubled airbag manufacturer Takata files for bankruptcy

2017 Chevy Bolt EV earns Top Safety Pick rating by IIHS

11 things you should know about the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Electric car noise rules to be canceled under Trump deregulation plan?

