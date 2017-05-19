2018 Nissan Leaf teased

May 19, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting in 2017

Nissan has given us our first official glimpse at its next-generation Leaf due out later this year.

The teaser,  the first in a series of photos Nissan will release in the lead up to the reveal of the new Leaf, gives us a look at the design of the car’s headlight which appears to feature LED projectors.

Prototypes have already been spotted in the wild and reveal a familiar albeit much more dynamic design. Look for elements borrowed from Nissan’s IDS concept car unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo auto show, such as the V-Motion grille and floating roof.

The current Leaf with its 107-mile range is now well behind rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV and upcoming Tesla Model 3. Based on previous hints from Nissan, the maximum range on the new Leaf will likely be between 200 and 250 miles. We say maximum range as this time around the Leaf is expected to offer multiple range options.

Though the Leaf doesn’t get much attention, it’s still the best-selling electric car in the world with more than 260,000 examples sold since its launch in 2009. We suspect the new model will be even more popular given the recent increases in demand and government incentives for electric cars around the globe.

