Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13

Jun 20, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017

Jaguar has taken the unusual step of announcing the price tag of a new vehicle before even showing it.

The vehicle is the E-Pace compact SUV which Jaguar has priced at $39,595, including a $995 destination charge.

It’s set to be revealed on July 13 and should reach showrooms in early 2018.

The E-Pace has hardly been a secret as prototypes have been running around for more than a year. Compared to the F-Pace, the E-Pace features a more chiseled look at the rear. And up front is a sharper look resembling the design of the F-Type sports car.

Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017

Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017

Enlarge Photo

“The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out,” Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum said in a statement.

The E-Pace slots in below the F-Pace which for 2018 saw its starting price move up to $43,060, including destination. Key competitors will be the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and a new XT4 from Cadillac.

Jaguar is holding back most of the details but we know the vehicle will come with all-wheel drive as standard and feature inline-4 engines only. Its platform is related to the LR-MS design featured in the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Note, the E-Pace isn’t the only new Jaguar SUV in the hopper. Shortly after its debut, we’ll be seeing the similar-sized I-Pace electric SUV. The I-Pace is already in production but deliveries in the United States aren’t due to start until the second half of 2018.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Dodge announces winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest Dodge announces winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest
Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13 Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13
To prevent price gouging, Dodge prioritizing Demons sold close to MSRP To prevent price gouging, Dodge prioritizing Demons sold close to MSRP
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe first drive review: a grand touring value 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe first drive review: a grand touring value
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.