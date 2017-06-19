Lincoln reveals 2018 Navigator L in Black Label 'Destination' trim





The 2018 Lincoln Navigator showed up to the 2017 New York auto show with premium, posh intentions. Now, Lincoln is taking it a step further.

Utilizing the brand's "Black Label" badge, Lincoln has debuted the 2018 Navigator L Black Label. However, it also ushers in a new "Destination" Black Label trim. More on that later.

As the name implies, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator L is extra long, nearly one foot longer to be exact. The SUV now features additional cargo capacity—15 cubic feet additional space—and can handily stow items in a new below-floor compartment behind the third row of seats. Lincoln claims the Navigator L features best-in-class cargo volume, which means it beats the Cadillac Escalade ESV, itself quite a massive SUV. The second-row doors are also longer, which should make exiting and entering that much easier.

2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo 2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo 2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo

The exterior also strikes a balance of brash and elegant all at once. It's slightly imposing to look at it, but it's never too "in your face" from a certain angle.

Back to the "Destination" Black Label trim: it's pretty pleasing to look at. Lincoln says inspiration came from vintage luggage and a time when travel was "rich with excitement and intrigue." The Mahogany Red Venetian leather looks as if it was pulled straight from the early 20th century—in a very good, classy way, we may add. Diamond weave is present on the seats and khaya wood, laser-etched appliqués compliment the pattern.

2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo 2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo 2019 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim Enlarge Photo

The Destination Black Label trim joins two other available interior motifs: Chalet and Yacht Club—both places Lincoln would surely love to see its Navigators parked.

Like every Black Label vehicle from Lincoln, VIP perks are included. Premium service coverage, personalized vehicle shopping, standard active safety features, and even a complimentary culinary experience are part of the Black Label treatment.

Lincoln has yet to price the standard-sized 2018 Navigator, but you can bet your bottom dollar the Navigator L will cost a few bucks more. The Destination trim will also likely add a healthy sum as an option as well. But, as mentioned, premium and posh are the Navigator's intentions. It has a watchful eye on the Escalade, long an undisputed king in the luxury SUV segment.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.