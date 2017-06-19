2018 Cadillac XTS preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Cadillac XTS has received a round of updates as it prepares to enter its sixth year on the market.

Yes, it was back in 2012 that we were first graced with the XTS, and Cadillac has no plans to discontinue the car even though the brand has a much better large sedan in the form of the CT6.

The XTS serves two main needs: one is the livery market and the other is being the option for buyers that still think Cadillacs should be big, wafting cruisers as opposed to sharp sport sedans.

The updates are the most significant since the XTS’s launch and include revised looks, chassis refinements and extra tech in the cabin.

2018 Cadillac XTS Enlarge Photo

The designers have softened the look of the car by rounding off some of the hard edges, especially at the rear. Interestingly, the changes have made the car 1.1 inches shorter, with the overall length coming in at 200.9 inches.

The lights, which are now LEDs, are new at both ends, and Cadillac tells us that buyers will be treated with new wheel patterns and up to 10 exterior colors to choose from.

In the chassis department, the goal was to improve ride comfort. This even led to Cadillac revising the tire designs for the 19- (standard) and 20-inch (available) wheels, which the brand says improved the ride and reduced tire nose. Speaking of noise, Cadillac also added more sound insulation to further reduce cabin noise.

Also in the cabin, buyers will find more color and trim options to choose from, plus new seats with improved padding and heating systems said to improve comfort. Cadillac has also added its latest CUE infotainment system which has been made easier to use.

2018 Cadillac XTS Enlarge Photo

Electronic driver aids, either standard or available, include collision warning, automatic emergency braking, following distance indicators, blind zone warning, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

No changes have been made to the powertrains. The base option remains a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 304 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque and above this is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 410 hp and 369 lb-ft. The latter is reserved for a Vsport model. The sole transmission is a 6-speed automatic and buyers can choose from front- or all-wheel drive.

Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch later this year. The 2017 XTS is priced from just above $45K.

