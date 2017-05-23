2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been priced from $86,090. The figure includes a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge and is an absolute bargain when you consider the performance on offer and the exclusivity of the car.

Recall, the Demon is capable of delivering 840 horsepower, 770 pound-feet of torque, 1.8 g of acceleration, and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.3 seconds. Heck, the car will even do wheelie.

Dodge is also making many of the options available for only a $1 each and throwing in a one-day driver training course at the Bob Bondurant School of High-performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

The first option everyone will be ticking is the Demon Crate. It’s priced at just $1 for Demon buyers but offers $6,140 of value. Among the goodies are Demon-branded tools for installing various parts to the car, narrow front-runner drag wheels, and the all-important powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration. The latter is what allows the car to run on high-octane race fuel, necessary for achieving the 840-hp power rating.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

Other $1 options include the front passenger seat, rear seat, and trunk carpet. There are pricier options, too, such as red seat belts ($195), heated and ventilated leather front seats and heated steering wheel ($1,595), 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio and front passenger seat package ($995), and black satin graphics package ($3,495). The priciest option is a sunroof for $4,995, though this kind of defeats the purpose of the Demon and may hurt resale value down the line.

Demon buyers will also have all the popular Challenger colors to choose from. There are 15 available colors, in fact: B5 Blue (late availability), Billet Silver, Destroyer Gray, F8 Green (late availability), Go Mango, Granite Crystal, Indigo Blue (late availability), Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy (late availability), Redline, TorRed, White Knuckle and Yellow Jacket.

Sadly, Dodge is limiting production to just 3,000 units for the United States and another 300 for Canada. Securing a build slot will be no easy feat but Dodge has attempted to make the process as straightforward as possible. No posing in front of a camera to appease Dodge execs will be required.

Deliveries are due to start in the fall. And despite all the crazy mods made to the car, it’s still offered with a standard 3-year 36,000-mile limited vehicle warranty and 5-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty.