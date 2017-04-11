2018 Dodge Demon delivers 840 horsepower, does 0-60 in 2.3 seconds

Apr 11, 2017
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto show

Concluding what has to be the longest teaser campaign in the history of the automotive industry, Dodge has unleashed the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon.

And the car doesn't disappoint. In fact, it was banned by the NHRA because it's too fast for the dragstrip.

With performance numbers that are mind boggling, this Dodge halo car is a perhaps the ultimate expression of the American muscle car.

It all starts with the numbers. Peak output is 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque, making it one of the most powerful V-8 cars ever produced, and that's just the beginning.

It has so much power it can lift the front wheels off the ground for 2.92 feet, making it the first production car to do so, and that's been certified by Guinness World Records.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

The quarter mile time? A flat out amazing 9.65 seconds at 140 mph, and that was certified by the NHRA. For those keeping score at home, that means the Demon is the fastest production car in a straight line down the quarter mile.

It can pull 1.8 g in acceleration, and run 0-30 mph in 1.0 second while running 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. Yes, you read correctly, and that makes it the fastest production car in the 0-60 mph sprint in the world, regardless of pricing or powertrain. Take that, Tesla.

The craziest part of it all? This beast is a factory-built car with a three-year/36,000-mile vehicle warranty, and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

How did all this happen? Dodge poured a massive amount of engineering into the Demon. This isn't just a Hellcat with a wide-body kit and more boost. No, more than 50 percent of the engine components have been upgraded over those of the Hellcat.

The 2.7-liter supercharger is bigger than the Hellcat's 2.4-liter unit. Of course, boost pressure is up 2.9 psi for a total of 14.5 psi of boost. The redline has been raised from 6,200 rpm to 6,500 rpm, and there's now dual-stage fuel pumps instead of a single-stage pump. That massive air grabber hood? It's part of a larger induction box along with two other air intake sources.


