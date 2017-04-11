How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

Apr 11, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Leading up to the reveal of the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon we learned it will weigh more than 200 pounds less than a Hellcat. Now, we know exactly how.

Dodge officials tell us that the Demon weighs exactly 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, but how it got there is the stuff we love to endlessly recite before bedtime.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Demon went on a diet in its evolution from its Hellcat sibling:

  • 4 pounds, manual tilt/telescope steering wheel
  • 2 pounds, removed parking sensors
  • 16 pounds, 18x11-inch aluminum wheels with open lug nuts
  • 18 pounds, removed 23 NVH components (it’s going to be loud)
  • 19 pounds, smaller diameter, hollow sway bar (front went from 34 mm solid to 29 mm hollow, rear went from 22 mm solid to 19 mm hollow)
  • 24 pounds, removed all speakers except front door speakers
  • 16 pounds, new aluminum brakes: 2-piece, 4-piston Brembos (went from 390 mm diameter to 360 mm)
  • 55 pounds, removed rear seats
  • 58 pounds, removed front passenger seat
  • 20 pounds, removed trunk lining and spare tire/wheel

As you can tell from the exhaustive list, the Demon has lost 232 pounds, but it gains back 17 pounds in the process of becoming a Demon thanks to all the extras on the powertrain to make sure it doesn't destruct itself.

Dodge is taking a less-is-more approach in a truly Porsche fashion. Unlike Porsche, however, this car will be built mostly for straight-line speed.

Be sure to read our full preview of the totally bonkers 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at this link.

