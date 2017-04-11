How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

News
The Demon's Crate: What's in the box? Muscle Cars
3 hours ago
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto showEnlarge Photo
Leading up to the reveal of the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon we learned it will weigh more than 200 pounds less than a Hellcat. Now, we know exactly how.
Dodge officials tell us that the Demon weighs exactly 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, but how it got there is the stuff we love to endlessly recite before bedtime.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Demon went on a diet in its evolution from its Hellcat sibling:
As you can tell from the exhaustive list, the Demon has lost 232 pounds, but it gains back 17 pounds in the process of becoming a Demon thanks to all the extras on the powertrain to make sure it doesn't destruct itself.
Dodge is taking a less-is-more approach in a truly Porsche fashion. Unlike Porsche, however, this car will be built mostly for straight-line speed.
Be sure to read our full preview of the totally bonkers 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at this link.
