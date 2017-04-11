The Demon's Crate: What's in the box?





Dodge finally finished with the teasers and revealed the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon to much fan fare. Now that it's out there, it's time to take a closer look at some of the options, and one of the more interesting box to tick on the order sheet is for the Demon Crate.

As we saw in video teaser number 4, which was titled "Crate," every Demon buyer will have the option to purchase a "Demon Crate" full of tools. And these aren't from Harbor Freight. No sir, these are high quality pieces from Snap-On.

The tools will include:

a hydraulic floor jack with carrying bag

a cordless impact wrench with charger

a torque wrench

a tire-pressure gauge

a fender cover, and

a tool bag

a foam case that fits into the trunk and securely holds the front runners

In addition to those tools, the Demon Crate will include a dozen more parts, including Direct Connection Performance Parts:

a performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration

replacement switch module containing high-ocane button

conical performance air filter

passenger mirror block-off plate

front-runner drag wheels

Using the tools from the crate owners will be able to install these parts for track use, run their best times, then take them off to drive on the street again.

For full details on the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon be sure to read our preview here.