2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 200 pounds lighter than a Hellcat

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A week ago Dodge came out with the statement it’s about to unleash the Challenger SRT Demon for 2018, likely the final model year for the current generation of the muscle car icon.

Along with that bombshell, the company released a ballsy teaser video featuring a hellish big cat made out of car parts prowling atop scurrying white mice, symbolizing the Challenger SRT Hellcat among the sea of the mundane. In the closing frames, the mechanical cat explodes and out pops an angry-looking demon.

So what exactly will this new king of the hill be? Dodge is holding back most of the details until April’s 2017 New York auto show but we already have a few clues. For starters, Dodge has confirmed that the Demon will be more than 200 pounds lighter than the Hellcat, which weighs a hefty 4,439 lb.

2018 Dodge Challenger ADR (wide-body SRT Hellcat) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

And from the latest teaser photo and video it appears the car will be benefiting from a wider track. Dodge says certain modifications have been made to the wheels, suspension and steering. The company says the brakes and some of the interior elements have received adjustments, too. Hopefully there will be a little extra power from the familiar supercharged 6.2-liter V-8, which in the Hellcat delivers 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

We’ve been expecting a wider, more extreme Challenger for some time. Dodge alluded to the possibility when it rolled out the Challenger GT AWD concept at the 2015 SEMA show, and Challenger prototypes wearing much wider rubber than stock have been spotted testing on Michigan roads over the past several months.

There are 12 videos in the series of teasers for the Demon, meaning we’re in store for 10 more. Dodge has set up the special website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com that shows a countdown to the other videos and includes some downloadable wallpapers. The final video will coincide with the reveal of Demon in the days prior to the 2017 New York auto show, which is scheduled to start on April 12.