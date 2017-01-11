The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be a meaner Hellcat halo car

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon logo Enlarge Photo

You thought the 707-horsepower Hellcat was going to be the king of the Dodge Challenger lineup? Apparently you, and we, thought wrong.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] has announced it will be bringing the ultimate performance halo car to the 2017 New York International Auto Show, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Leading up to the Demon's debut will be a flurry of teaser videos, photos, and sketches. The first is a video called "Cage," and it features an animated Hellcat undergoing a transformation. Dodge promises to drop those teaser videos here, and there's even going to be a countdown clock to tell you when the next teaser will appear to scratch that itch.

What is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon? While we aren't sure, there's a very decent chance it could be the wide-body Hellcat we all believed would be called the ADR (American Drag Racer). We've already spotted prototypes for the wide-body Challenger roaming the public roads.

2018 Dodge Challenger ADR (wide-body SRT Hellcat) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Challenger ADR (wide-body SRT Hellcat) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Dodge Challenger ADR (wide-body SRT Hellcat) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat, said, "The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation." The bit about engineering leads us to believe real work has been done to create whatever the Demon is, and this isn't just some simple paint or stripe package. A wide-body would require plenty of testing and engineering as it's not as simple as slapping on some wider wheels and tires, and bolting on fender flares, like some might imply.

And here you thought the Hellcat couldn't get more insane.

The original Demon was a package for the 1971 Dart that included some graphics and the 275-horsepower, 340-cubic inch V-8. It wasn't the coolest muscle car of the era, but it was the coolest Dart ever built. Could this be the coolest modern Challenger? It seems so.

We'll have to wait a for future teasers to start putting more pieces together, and we'll find out the full details when the car makes its debut in April.

Stay tuned for more updates, and leave your thoughts in the comments below as to what the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon might be.