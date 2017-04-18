How you can buy a Dodge Demon

Follow Joel Add to circle



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has the automotive community buzzing, but potential buyers want to know two things: How much is it going to cost and how can I get one?

With only 3,300 set for production, 3,000 of which will come to the U.S. while 300 go to Canada, those are fair questions as this going to be one rare beast.

Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars at FCA North America, told Motor Authority that pricing and dealer allocations will be announced in June.

READ: Dodge can't stop dealers from pricing Demons above MSRP, but is taking some measures

It's clear Kuniskis and the team have learned a thing or two from the Hellcat launch fiasco from a few years ago that saw dealers gouging customers for ridiculous piles of money.

FCA is hoping most customers will just waltz into their local Dodge showroom and place an order for the Demon, and perhaps a Demon Crate. This, of course, is possibly the easiest way...if dealers don't get greedy.

For those who want to learn more about the Demon, or don't even know where there nearest Dodge dealership is--seriously, you haven't gone and drooled over a Hellcat in the last few years?--you can check out this dedicated website, which provides all the background one could need regarding the Demon, and helps locate a nearby Dodge dealership.

For those who want more information from a live human instead of a website, Dodge is setting up a dedicated 1-800 hotline just for the Demon. That's right, it'll be a hotline dedicated to providing info, pricing, stats, dealer allocation numbers, whatever you need to get your fix.

Of course, if you want to know more about the Demon, you could just head to our Demon section here.