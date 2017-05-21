Shelby teases styling pack for Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350

May 21, 2017
Shelby American Styling Package for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Shelby American Styling Package for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

Shelby American has had a busy week of new product reveals but the onslaught isn’t over just yet.

Hot on the heels of the company’s reveal of a wide-body Mustang concept and F-150 Super Snake performance pickup truck comes a new Styling Package designed for Ford’s own Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R models.

Shelby is still developing the package and plans to reveal more information, plus a complete list of components and options, in the near future.

We do know that, as the name also suggests, the package is purely about enhancing the look of the vehicle rather than adding performance.

For the exterior, there’s a tail panel with a prominent “Shelby” inscription. There are also Shelby stripe packages and custom lightweight wheels with Shelby center caps.

Meanwhile, the interior is touched by floor mats and a numbered dash plaque.

The package is designed for the model years 2015 through to 2017. Note, Ford will still be selling the Shelby GT350 models for the 2018 model year but the cars maintain the pre-facelifted Mustang design. Other Mustang models get revised looks plus other updates for 2018.

Shelby says the Styling Package will be available soon starting from $6,499.

