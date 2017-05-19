Shelby rolls out wide-body Mustang concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Shelby American has finally presented us with its first take on a wide-body version of the sixth-generation of Ford Mustang.

It’s strictly a concept at this point but Shelby has hinted strongly at a production version coming in the not too distant future. Given the popularity of previous wide-body Shelbys, that’s certainly no surprise. There's also the little matter of the wide-body Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to deal with.

The design of the concept, officially the Ford Shelby Super Snake Wide Body, is pure sex. There’s approximately 4.0 inches added to the rear track and 2.5 inches added to the front.

Looking like it came straight from the factory this way, the pumped fenders that enclose the enlarged footprint blend perfectly with the design of the standard Mustang and further accentuate the muscular haunches of what's already a mean-looking car. And skirting the edges of the car is a full aero kit that further amps the raw appeal of the design.

Ford Shelby Super Snake Wide Body concept Enlarge Photo

The modifications aren’t visual only. Starting with its Mustang GT-based Super Snake 50th Anniversary Edition, Shelby engineers added fully adjustable coil over suspension, hardened wheel studs, stronger spindles and hubs, and an enormous Brembo braking system (16-inch discs front; 14-inch rear), along with wider wheels and tires (11x20-inch front; 12.5x20-inch rear) that together result in significantly improved driving dynamics.

According to Shelby, there’s more grip for later braking and earlier acceleration out of corners. The car is said to also provide better feedback and better absorb track imperfections.

The powertrain in Shelby's Super Snake cars is a supercharged version of the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V-8. Buyers have the choice of 670- or 750-horsepower outputs.

Shelby will officially present the concept on Saturday at its annual Carroll Shelby Tribute and Car Show taking place at the company’s Southern California facility. Joining it will be Shelby’s new F-150 Super Snake performance pickup truck.