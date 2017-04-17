2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 keeps old look, gains new colors

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Enlarge Photo

Ford’s Mustang receives some significant updates for the 2018 model year but the changes don’t affect the Shelby GT350 and GT350R.

The most significant change for the 2018 Shelby models is the addition of three new colors: Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.

The cars are also available with an Electronics Package that adds the latest Sync infotainment system, voice-activated navigation and a 9-speaker sound system. Finally, Ford is offering a Convenience Package that replaces the manually-adjusted Recaro seats with 6-way power adjustable seats with heating and cooling functions plus suede inserts.

The cars stick with the sixth-generation Mustang’s pre-facelifted design as well as a 6-speed manual and 5.2-liter V-8. The engine remains rated at 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

5.2-liter V-8 from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Enlarge Photo

Ford is also quick to point out the cars continue with engine oil, transmission and differential coolers as standard. These were initially an option for some GT350 models, though Ford made them standard for 2017. Owners of some earlier cars have experienced overheating issues.

Other standard goodies include magnetic dampers and a Brembo brake package featuring 6-piston calipers and 15.5-inch discs on the front axle.

There was some talk of the Shelby duo being replaced by a new Shelby GT500 model currently in the works and thought to be due for the 2018 model year. However, Ford’s latest announcement confirms that the GT350 and GT350R will be sticking around for at least another year.

The 2018 Mustang range will be available in showrooms this fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.