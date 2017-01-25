Hardcore Huracán to use Performante name, eclipse Aventador SV ‘Ring time

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lamborghini Huracán Superleggera spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini is working on a more hardcore version of its Huracán, and according to comments made by chief engineer Maurizio Reggiani the car could be the fastest Lamborghini yet.

Speaking with Motoring, Reggiani said the car, which he referred to as a Performante, is faster around the Nürburgring than the Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce that lapped the German track in just 6:59.73 in 2015. There are rumors the new Huracán variant has even eclipsed the 6:57 lap record set by the Porsche 918 Spyder in 2013.

Performante is the name Lamborghini used for its hardcore Gallardo Spyder. The hardcore Gallardo coupe was called a Superleggera. It’s possible that Lamborghini will use the Performante name for the hardcore versions of both the Huracán coupe and Huracán Spyder this time around.

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder Performante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

And just like those previous cars, expect power to be bumped higher, suspension to be made stiffer, and weight to be reduced. However, Reggiani hinted that the key to the car’s performance will be groundbreaking aerodynamics technology.

It’s thought that the technology will be able to increase a vehicle’s top speed significantly on long straights but without relying on movable wings like the Drag Reduction System (DRS) used in Formula One.

The new Huracán variant will make its world debut in March at the 2017 Geneva auto show. It’s where McLaren will show off a Huracán-rivaling car that will replace the current 650S. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.