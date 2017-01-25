Seeing the Lamborghini Veneno on a wet track is something special

Jan 25, 2017

Supercar owners typically have an aversion to weather that's anything short of sunny and dry, so it's downright pleasantly surprising to see a Lamborghini Veneno being thrashed on a race course on a rainy day.

There's not a lot of backstory on this one, but the video posted to YouTube by user marcopiz96 was apparently shot at an official Lamborghini event at Italy's Vallelunga race track. Located about a half hour north of Rome, the Vallelunga autodromo is a roughly 2.5 mile course.

DON'T MISS: How a Lamborghini Veneno is delivered

For its part, the Veneno—one of just five built—appears to be the perfect rainy day track star, if you ask us. It drifts and slides through the course, making the most of its V-12's 740 horsepower on tap. 

If recent classifieds listings are anything to go by, the handful of Venenos (just three were sold to customers with the other two including this one kept in house) on the road are worth anything from $8 million to upwards of $11 million right now. That's about a buck a raindrop, as near as we can tell. 

Then again, one doesn't exactly list a Veneno on Craigslist. 

A video with the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is apparently on its way, so we'll have even more raging bull-in-the-rain goodness to show you soon. 

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe spy shots and video 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe spy shots and video
2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced from $176,350, V-10 soundtrack standard 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced from $176,350, V-10 soundtrack standard
2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed 2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed
2020 Audi Q8 spy shots 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.