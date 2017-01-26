Dodge Viper ACR racks up one more track record

Jan 26, 2017
Follow Viknesh

The Dodge Viper is on its way out but is still managing to set records.

A bit over a year ago, Dodge took the Viper in ACR trim to 13 top tracks across North America and set records at all of them. One of these was Laguna Seca where the car managed to outmuscle both the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Now a Dodge dealership from Salisbury, North Carolina has managed to set a lap record at Carolina Motorsports Park, located in Kershaw, South Carolina. Brad Wood of Gerry Wood Dodge was behind the wheel and his time for the 2.28-mile track was a 1:37.040, which was confirmed by CMP's David Watkins.

Gerry Wood Dodge is the dealership that made headlines in October for ordering build slots for the very last batch of Vipers. The dealership has on its books no less than 141 build slots for 2017 Vipers, including three limited edition models designed exclusively for the dealership.

Note, there’s still one record we’re sure everybody would like to see the Viper claim, and that’s at the Nürburgring. Dodge doesn’t appear to be interested in an official attempt but so determined are the fans that they’ve set up a crowdfunding initiative for it.

