Viper fans raising cash to fund Nürburgring record attempt

2016 Dodge Viper ACR Enlarge Photo

The Dodge Viper is on its way out and fans are determined to see it go out with a bang, with one final attempt at claiming the production car lap record at the Nürburgring.

Dodge doesn’t appear to be interested in an official attempt but so determined are the fans that they’ve set up a crowdfunding initiative and already raised $69,385. Their goal is $159K which will cover the cost of shipping over two Vipers, paying for use of the track and all other expenses.

The Viper Exchange dealership in Tomball, Texas has been gracious enough to supply two Viper ACRs equipped with the car’s available Extreme Aero Package for the attempt, which the organizers are hopeful will take place in April.

The previous-generation Viper ACR in 2011 managed to lap the Nürburgring in a time of 7:12.13. That’s still one of the fastest times for a production car around the notorious German race track and was a record for rear-wheel-drive cars that stood up until December of 2016 when a Mercedes-AMG GT R set a time of 7:10.92.

The current Viper ACR is an even quicker beast, thanks in part to its Extreme Aero Package. It’s already set lap records at 13 race tracks in North America, including Laguna Seca where it ran faster than both the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. The Porsche holds the 'Ring record at present, a time of 6:57, so it's not entirely impossible that the Viper could be declared the new king.