McLaren 650S replacement to double aerodynamic efficiency

McLaren’s Super Series family will soon be in the process of renewal, with the 650S earmarked as the first member to be replaced. The replacement has been confirmed for a debut in March at the 2017 Geneva auto show and on Wednesday McLaren released a teaser shot and revealed some new details.

The car, rumored to be called a 720S in recognition of a 720-metric horsepower output (710 regular hp), will be the first model to utilize a new carbon fiber monocoque structure dubbed the Monocage II. The new structure promises weight savings as well as improved stiffness and rigidity over the MonoCell structure currently employed by McLaren for the Super Series family.

The car will also benefit from advanced aerodynamics that should see its aerodynamic efficiency come in at more than double that of the 650S. Downforce will also be up by around 50 percent, improving grip and stability, and cooling efficiency will also be improved by around 15 percent, according to McLaren.

Among the aerodynamic features is said to be an active rear wing that spans the width of the car and can also serve as an airbrake. And in the cooling department, McLaren says it has integrated two separate air ducts within the door structure. One forces air from the top of the door down into the radiators, while the other draws air out of the front wheel arch to aid downforce.

That’s all we know right now but McLaren plans to release further details, including the all-important pricing information, in the lead up to the reveal at the Geneva auto show. The doors don’t open until March 7 but in the meantime you can learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear by visiting our dedicated hub.