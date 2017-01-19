Lamborghini sells record number of cars in 2016

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini builds its 5,000th Aventador Enlarge Photo

McLaren wasn’t the only supercar marque with record deliveries in 2016. Rival firm Lamborghini has confirmed it delivered 3,457 cars in 2016, which represents a 7 percent increase on the record 3,245 cars it delivered in 2015. It means Lamborghini has experienced a growth in sales for the sixth consecutive year.

The Huracán was the more popular of Lamborghini’s two model lines, accounting for 2,353 of the deliveries. The Aventador was also a strong performer and in 2016 saw both the 5,000th and 6,000th examples built, in May and December, respectively.

Lamborghini currently has 135 dealers serving 50 countries. The United States remains the biggest market, with 1,041 of the raging bulls ending up here. It’s followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Middle East and China. Lamborghini says there was growth across all major regions.

Lamborghini’s sales are expected to see modest growth in 2017 with the arrival of the Aventador S and a new member for the Huracán family. However, 2018 should see a substantial jump as it is the year when the Urus SUV will join the ranks. Lamborghini is currently expanding its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the new SUV and expects to have the work completed within 2017.

“In 2016 Lamborghini has proven to be in excellent shape,” CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. “This is a real team achievement and it is all the more remarkable as we are at the same time preparing not only for new models in our super sports car range, but for a company-wide quantum leap in our product portfolio—the third model line.”