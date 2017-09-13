First production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon rolls off assembly line

Follow Joel Add to circle



What just might be the most hyped car of this century is nearly in customer hands. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is now in production, and the first customer car has rolled off the assembly line.

A spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler Automobile [NYSE: FCAU] confirmed to Motor Authority that the first production, customer-intended Dodge Demon rolled off the assembly line this week. While we don't know the color or build spec, we do know it's not B5 Blue because Demons built in that color are not available in the first build run.

While customer Demons are now being built, those who have laid down at least $86,090 to own the Devil won't actually get their hands on the keys this week, or likely even next. FCA said customer deliveries will begin "following containment at the plant." If that sounds vague, that's because it is.

As a quick refresher, the Demon's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 churns out 840 horsepower and 770 pound feet of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The square tire setup of Nitto NT05R 315/40s are hilariously too large to roll down the production line and they are mounted on 18x11-inch aluminum wheels.

In our first drive report we asked whether you like your organs where they are currently located. The reason? Launch the Demon down a dragstrip and it'll quickly rejigger where each of your internal pieces sits inside your body with its violent 1.8 Gs of acceleration.

Now that we know the Demons are rolling off the assembly line, the only question left is when they'll be unleashed upon the street, and, of course, dragstrips around the country.