A Chrysler 300 Hellcat might be coming in 2018, refresh for 2019

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Chrysler 300 Enlarge Photo

Hellcats are stalking the hallways at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles nowadays, apparently. While we thought it would strike next in a Ram in the form of a production TRX Concept, it seems the supercharged behemoth will make its way into a Chrysler 300 next.

Wait, what?

Automotive News (subscription required) reports the team over in Auburn Hills, Michigan, plan to shove the Hellcat powertrain into the Chrysler 300 next year as a 2018 model before it gets refreshed for 2019.

While it makes sense for FCA to continue capitalizing the Hellcat powertrain with its aging lineup, the idea of putting it into a 300 is a weird one.

ICMYI: There was a 300 SRT8, which shared its powertrain with its cousin, the Dodge Charger. The 300 SRT8 died after the 2013 model year when the 300 was refreshed for 2014. SRT was to become a Dodge-only affair until the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT sold in droves. (Fun fact: it's the best-selling SRT model.)

Making a Chrysler 300 Hellcat wouldn't be hard. It's a Dodge Charger under its conservative smock, after all—and a Dodge Charger Hellcat is most certainly available today.

According to the report, the 2019 Chrysler 300 refresh will aim at shedding weight in an effort to improve fuel economy. There's also a possibility a turbocharged inline-4 cylinder might make its way under the hood.

An FCA spokesman didn't comment to Motor Authority on the rumored 300 Hellcat. Stay tuned.

