A Ford Ranger Raptor is coming

Put away your coffee because you’re not going to need it this morning. One watch of Ford’s teaser video for the first-ever Ranger Raptor is enough to get your heart rate jumping.

That’s right. A Ranger Raptor is coming.

It’s due on sale in Australia and other Asia Pacific nations in 2018, and while it’s not yet confirmed for the United States there’s a good chance we see it since the standard Ranger is headed here.

Ford is holding back the details since developing is ongoing. A likely bet for the powertrain is a detuned version of the F-150 Raptor’s 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. There are also rumors of a diesel, though such an option would be a hard sell in the U.S.—if the performance-oriented truck is in fact headed here.

Gleaning more clues from the F-150 Raptor, we could potentially see Fox Racing shocks and BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires fitted to the mid-size truck. An ideal combo for high-speed off-road driving.

All Ford is willing to say is that the Ranger Raptor will be an authentic off-road performance vehicle with a bold appearance that exudes toughness, plus all the practicality that the Ranger nameplate is renowned for.

“Combining the Raptor’s advanced off-road capabilities with the versatility of the Ranger is a significant accomplishment for Ford’s world-class engineering and design teams,” said Ford Performance chief engineer Jamal Hameedi said in a statement.

Development is primarily taking place in Australia where the local Ford division is in charge of the T6 platform that underpins the Ranger. This same platform will also go into a new Ford Bronco. Both vehicles will be assembled at a plant in Michigan for the North American market. The Ranger will arrive for the 2019 model year and the Bronco for 2020.