A Ford Ranger Raptor is coming

Sep 6, 2017
Ford Ranger Raptor prototype

Put away your coffee because you’re not going to need it this morning. One watch of Ford’s teaser video for the first-ever Ranger Raptor is enough to get your heart rate jumping.

That’s right. A Ranger Raptor is coming.

It’s due on sale in Australia and other Asia Pacific nations in 2018, and while it’s not yet confirmed for the United States there’s a good chance we see it since the standard Ranger is headed here.

Ford is holding back the details since developing is ongoing. A likely bet for the powertrain is a detuned version of the F-150 Raptor’s 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. There are also rumors of a diesel, though such an option would be a hard sell in the U.S.—if the performance-oriented truck is in fact headed here.

Gleaning more clues from the F-150 Raptor, we could potentially see Fox Racing shocks and BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires fitted to the mid-size truck. An ideal combo for high-speed off-road driving.

All Ford is willing to say is that the Ranger Raptor will be an authentic off-road performance vehicle with a bold appearance that exudes toughness, plus all the practicality that the Ranger nameplate is renowned for.

“Combining the Raptor’s advanced off-road capabilities with the versatility of the Ranger is a significant accomplishment for Ford’s world-class engineering and design teams,” said Ford Performance chief engineer Jamal Hameedi said in a statement.

Development is primarily taking place in Australia where the local Ford division is in charge of the T6 platform that underpins the Ranger. This same platform will also go into a new Ford Bronco. Both vehicles will be assembled at a plant in Michigan for the North American market. The Ranger will arrive for the 2019 model year and the Bronco for 2020.

HI-RES GALLERY: Ford Ranger Raptor prototype
