Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Ranger spy shots - Image via CarAdvice Enlarge Photo

Ford’s bringing back the Ranger for the 2019 model year, and a prototype for the new mid-size pickup truck has just been spotted.

The photo, and others like it, was posted by CarAdvice and comes just a day after we saw photos of a high-performance off-road variant tipped to use the Raptor name.

The prototypes were spotted in Australia where most of the development is taking place.

The new Ranger is more of an extensive update of the current Ranger that’s been offered globally since 2011 rather than a true next-generation design. The version depicted here is a global model. The Ranger destined for the United States is expected to differ slightly, both mechanically and visually, though the size and shape should remain much the same.

2018 Ford Everest spy shots - Image via CarAdvice Enlarge Photo

The new Ranger is based on Ford’s T6 body-on-frame platform which underpins the current Ranger as well as an SUV derivative dubbed the Everest. Ford engineers are working on an updated Everest alongside the new Ranger.

We’ll also get an SUV derivative of the new Ranger for the 2020 model year. It’s set to revive the Bronco nameplate, though it’s unclear whether the vehicle will be a separate model or a version of the Everest.

It’s too early to talk powertrains but we know the current Ranger is offered with a pair of diesels: a 2.2-liter inline-4 with 158 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque and a 3.2-liter inline-5 with 197 hp and 346 lb-ft. It’s likely U.S.-spec Rangers will offer gasoline mills, though a torquey, fuel-sipping diesel would be nice to see on the options list.

Production of the new Ranger and Bronco for North America will take place at Ford’s plant in Wayne, Michigan. Potential rivals for the pickup include the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma.