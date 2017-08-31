New Toyota Land Cruiser, C-HR Hybrid concept to bow at Frankfurt motor show





Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Toyota plans to occupy two ends of the SUV spectrum with its two global debuts at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. The Japanese automaker announced a new Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota C-HR hybrid concept will be revealed at the show.

Toyota was brief in description but said the C-HR Hy-Power concept previews a future expansion of Toyota's hybrid powertrain throughout more of its core lineup. From this, we can gather a proper Toyota C-HR hybrid may be on the horizon. The design of the concept was completed by Toyota’s European Design Center and is said to emphasize an emotional look.

The automaker confirmed the Toyota Land Cruiser will stick with a body-on-frame architecture and simply said the 65-year-old nameplate will continue to be capable of taking drivers where they want to go and bring them back with ease. The Land Cruiser was last updated for the 2016 model year and it gained a host of improvements to mirror the Lexus LX 570. The platform actually dates back to 2008, but Toyota has updated the engine and transmission along the way. It is unclear if the new Land Cruiser will be a full redesign or an update of the existing model with new sheet metal and new features.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Enlarge Photo

Aside from Frankfurt, Toyota is poised to be busy elsewhere around the globe, too. Toyota will debut a new "sports car series" at a special event in Japan next month, which is rumored to align with GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring). The brand launched GRMN with a Toyota Yaris GRMN in Europe to compete with subcompact pocket rockets like the Fiesta ST and Polo GTI. It's unclear if the performance sub-brand will reach North America, but it's all but confirmed the next Toyota Supra will sit as its crown jewel. The Toyota 86 and a production version of the S-FR concept will round out the new sub-brand.

