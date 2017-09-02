Tune in, Frankfurt: Mercedes-Benz's EQ A electric car concept teased

News
September 2, 2017
September 2, 2017
September 2, 2017
September 2, 2017
Mercedes-Benz EQ A ConceptEnlarge Photo
The Mercedes-Benz EQ A electric car concept barely broke cover Saturday in a teaser shot and video, the latest car in what may become a growing all-electric sub-brand for the automaker.
Following in the footsteps of the EQ crossover concept from the 2016 Paris auto show, the EQ A appears to marry a little old, a little new, something borrowed, and something blue into a new electric car.
From the shots and video, we can see that the EQ A is the new variant from the automaker's electric "skateboard" platform, dubbed Modular Electric Architecture. The first production model from the MEA platform is widely expected to be a crossover-type vehicle called EQ C that will take on the Tesla Model Y and electric BMW X3, which is due to arrive next year.
The name may give us a clue to its size, as well. The EQ A may follow Benz's old naming scheme for vehicle categories, a la A-Class, C-Class, E-Class, etc., which would put the concept on the smaller end of a possible new brand that's slated to include 10 vehicles by 2022.
We've speculated before that the EQ A could be a hatchback that, although an unpopular body style in the U.S., speaks to the global intentions of the car—especially after a protracted legal battle for the EQ name in China. The accompanying video all but solidifies that position, with a clear outline of a hatch visible toward the end that borrows liberally from the GLA, which is a tall-riding hatchback in crossover clothes.
Mercedes-Benz EQ A ConceptEnlarge Photo
The automaker was scant on details from the EQ A teaser, but we know from earlier concepts that MEA should feature a range of around 300 miles and be priced within earshot of its internal-combustion-powered counterparts
We'll have to wait for official details on the EQ A until the Frankfurt auto show, which starts Sept. 12. For more coverage, check out our dedicated hub.
(As for blue? Did you see those headlights?)
