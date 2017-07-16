Mercedes and Chery reach agreement on use of EQ name in China

Jul 16, 2017
Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show

Mercedes-Benz in the coming years will introduce a family of new electric cars under the EQ sub-brand.

There was a chance Mercedes might have been blocked from using the name in China because local automaker Chery has been selling an electric car called the eQ since 2014. However, the two automakers on Friday released a statement that they have reached an agreement on the usage of the name for their respective electric cars.

Chery will focus on using the designations eQ and eQ1, as well as further numerical continuations thereof, in China and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Mercedes will use EQ with alphabetical supplements. Mercedes provided the example of EQC as the name of one of its upcoming electric cars.

In addition, Mercedes will be free to use the EQ Power designation for hybrid cars while Chery’s hybrids will use the eQ TEC designation. Mercedes will also use the EQ Power+ designation to denote high-performance hybrids. The Mercedes AMG Formula One team is already using EQ Power+ for its 2017 F1 race car, and Mercedes-AMG’s GT concept unveiled at the 2017 Geneva auto show also wore a EQ Power+ badge.

Mercedes used the 2016 Paris auto show to launch its EQ sub-brand with the unveiling of the Generation EQ concept car. The striking SUV concept is thought to preview the first of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars, an SUV similar in size to the GLC and labeled the EQC. Test mules for the vehicle have already been spotted. The market launch is expected in 2018.

