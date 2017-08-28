Toyota poised to launch performance sub-brand in September

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Toyota Yaris GRMN, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Toyota will present what it’s calling a “new sports car series” at a special event in Japan next month.

The series is thought to be a new sub-brand similar to Lexus’ F division, and it’s rumored the upcoming Toyota Supra will be the sub-brand’s flagship offering. The Supra isn’t expected to debut until early next year, however.

The Japanese event will be geared toward the local market, Automotive News (subscription requires) reports, so it’s not clear if the sub-brand will be part of Toyota’s marketing efforts in other countries.

Earlier this year Toyota launched the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring) sub-brand whose first model is the Yaris GRMN, a supercharged subcompact aimed at Europe to rival the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI. The design of the Yaris GRMN is meant to evoke Toyota’s Yaris WRC.

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Given Toyota’s efforts to strengthen the performance image of its road cars, by linking them with its motorsport department, Gazoo Racing, there’s a good chance that GRMN is the mystery sports car series to be presented in Japan next month.

Toyota also has the TRD (Toyota Racing Development) sub-brand, though this is geared toward North America.

Beyond the Supra, two more sports cars will likely join Toyota's new sub-brand. One is the 86 and the other is an even smaller model based on 2015’s S-FR concept.

Stay tuned for an update.