Watch Dwyane Wade let his 15-year-old son drive his Ferrari

Aug 23, 2017

At the age of 15, most of us were simply dreaming of seeing a Ferrari that wasn't hung up on our bedroom walls. NBA star Dwyane Wade's son at the age of 15? He's driving one.

Wade's son, Zaire, obviously hasn't lived a typical life. As the son of a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion, the finer things in life are part of the deal. As you can see, one of those finer things is a Ferrari, even at the age of 15.

Wade shot this video of Zaire getting some wheel time in his dad's Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. The brief snippets of video show Zaire on what appears to be some side streets in an unnamed neighborhood and in Wade's driveway. Of course, dad is with Zaire while on the road, but the Chicago Bulls shooting guard gets a little humorous when he allows Zaire to creep the Ferrari up the driveway by himself.

This whole experience likely beats out all of our first drives, hands down.

The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso is quite a car to handle for any driver, let alone a 15-year-old. As a successor to the Ferrari FF, the GTC4 Lusso packs a 6.3-liter V-12 engine making 681 horsepower and 514 pound-feet of torque. Smartly, the former Marquette standout doesn't let his son tap into any of that power in the video.

Wade has good taste in picking up a Ferrari shooting brake, and maybe with a quick stint behind the wheel, Ferrari has a future customer in young Zaire as well.

