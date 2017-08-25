Deadmau5 just bought a McLaren 720S, so prepare for supercar blasphemy





Deadmau5's McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

EDM artist Deadmau5 has a history of purchasing exotic supercars and doing...let's say "exotic things" to them. Notably, this includes his Lamborghini Huracán turned "Purracan," complete with cat graphics. Now, he has a new toy: a McLaren 720S and we're waiting to see what becomes of it.

Joel Zimmerman, the celebrity's real name, took to Instagram to reveal his McLaren 720S. He also posted another photo following a test drive and said it's "quite a step up from the 650S." He didn't reveal any customization plans...yet. Knowing his history, it won't be long before we see something. Maybe that's why he chose the color white—it's a clean slate.

Other than his "Purracan," Zimmerman has purchased a 650S, which he used as an Uber vehicle, and a McLaren P1. He used to own a Ferrari 458 Spider, but the marque sent a cease-and-desist letter after he wrapped the car in Nyan cat wrap and badged it "Purrari." Ferrari wasn't a fan of the shenanigans.

The sale of his 458 Spider led to the Huracán, though Nissan did offer up a GT-R finished in proper Nyan cat wrap as well.

Deadmau5's new toy boasts 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine. Nyan cat is totally out of style, but maybe we'll see 2017's most popular meme shroud the supercar in the not-too-distant future.