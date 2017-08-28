A Lamborghini Veneno is for sale for $9.5M





It's a bummer when there's $9.5 million just hanging around in a bank account unspent. Thankfully, we have something that can remedy such a first world problem: there's currently a Lamborghini Veneno up for sale for that exact amount of money.

It's one of three Veneno coupes built for customers and this car resides in the United States. Lamborghini built five coupes in total, but one was built for factory testing, while the other was kept for Lamborghini itself to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to the sale listing on German classifieds website Mobile.de, this Veneno has just 112 miles on the odometer and hasn't been driven on the track or public roads since delivery. So, basically, it's brand new.

With 740 horsepower from the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12 engine, the Veneno can sprint from 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 220 mph, and it's capable of pulling 1.41 g in corners.

If this Lamborghini Veneno does sell for its asking price, it would mean the supercar will have appreciated by $5 million in only four years. The Veneno was introduced in 2013 with a $4.5 million price tag. It was the most expensive production car in the world for a period of time. Naturally, Lamborghini had no issues selling the three examples, but it will be interesting to see who may pony up nearly $10 million for the car. It's rare, but as some question the collector car investment bubble, it may not be worth as much as this seller believes.