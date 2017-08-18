BMW is cooking up an M2 Competition Package

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 BMW M2 Enlarge Photo

Roundel fans, rejoice. While BMW is busy focusing on bringing more crossovers to the U.S., the M side of its business still wants more sports car options. By hook or by crook, the M side seems to have snuck one past the money men: BMW is prepping a Competition Package for its M2.

A leaked internal document that was initially discovered by the folks at SupraMkV.com seems to have confirmed the idea. Combing it for info on the upcoming BMW/Toyota joint sports car project, Car and Driver managed to find more goodies buried in the mass of vehicle codes and upcoming model information.

It seems the M2 Competition Package is heading to the States. It will thankfully be offered on both manual and automatic versions of the car and should make for a slightly more focused sports coupe. We love the car as it sits now, but we think you'll agree there are always ways to make it better. Of course, the M2 CS will help fix our issues even further but the Competition Package should get the job done nicely in the interim.

Also of note is the BMW M340i listed as a future product. This means that BMW has a not-quite-M3 3-Series ready to come over and play. It should do well against the Audi S4/S5, and Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGs of the world.