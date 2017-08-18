BMW is cooking up an M2 Competition Package

Aug 18, 2017
Follow Jeff

2018 BMW M2

2018 BMW M2

Enlarge Photo

Roundel fans, rejoice. While BMW is busy focusing on bringing more crossovers to the U.S., the M side of its business still wants more sports car options. By hook or by crook, the M side seems to have snuck one past the money men: BMW is prepping a Competition Package for its M2.

A leaked internal document that was initially discovered by the folks at SupraMkV.com seems to have confirmed the idea. Combing it for info on the upcoming BMW/Toyota joint sports car project, Car and Driver managed to find more goodies buried in the mass of vehicle codes and upcoming model information.

It seems the M2 Competition Package is heading to the States. It will thankfully be offered on both manual and automatic versions of the car and should make for a slightly more focused sports coupe. We love the car as it sits now, but we think you'll agree there are always ways to make it better. Of course, the M2 CS will help fix our issues even further but the Competition Package should get the job done nicely in the interim.

Also of note is the BMW M340i listed as a future product. This means that BMW has a not-quite-M3 3-Series ready to come over and play. It should do well against the Audi S4/S5, and Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGs of the world. 

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video
The advantages of the Mercedes-Benz 48-volt system The advantages of the Mercedes-Benz 48-volt system
Not one, but two, Ferrari F40s are for sale this week Not one, but two, Ferrari F40s are for sale this week
BMW Concept Z4 noses the roadster in a sporty new direction BMW Concept Z4 noses the roadster in a sporty new direction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.