2019 Toyota Supra details, 2018 Acura RLX, Tupac's Hummer H1: Car News Headlines

53 minutes ago
3 hours ago
2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Excitement surrounding the return of the Toyota Supra is high, but news that surfaced yesterday has put a damper on the mood for some. If leaked documents prove true, the 2019 Supra will not be offered in the U.S. with a manual transmission.
Acura revealed the refreshed 2018 RLX with a fresh look, a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and upgraded materials with new seats. Whether it'll be enough to move the sales needle is yet to be seen.
Tupac Shakur's 1996 Hummer H1 can't seem to find a forever home. Sold last year at auction for $337,000, the black beast is now heading back to the auction block to find a new home.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
No manual transmission for 2019 Toyota Supra, but 4- and 6-cylinder engines planned
2018 Acura RLX gets new look, but will it be enough to compete?
Tupac's Hummer H1 is back on the auction block
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: what fits inside?
One of six Ferrari Sergios is for sale for $5 million
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel: fuel economy review for automatic, manual versions
Singer and Williams team up for 500-hp, 9,000-rpm Porsche 911 engine
Volkswagen launches cash-for-clunkers program in Germany to get older diesels off the road
GM is testing a ride-sharing app for self-driving electric cars
Better alkaline batteries, made rechargeable, to power electric cars?
Genesis owner's manuals now provided though augmented reality app
