2019 Toyota Supra details, 2018 Acura RLX, Tupac's Hummer H1: Car News Headlines

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Excitement surrounding the return of the Toyota Supra is high, but news that surfaced yesterday has put a damper on the mood for some. If leaked documents prove true, the 2019 Supra will not be offered in the U.S. with a manual transmission.

Acura revealed the refreshed 2018 RLX with a fresh look, a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and upgraded materials with new seats. Whether it'll be enough to move the sales needle is yet to be seen.

Tupac Shakur's 1996 Hummer H1 can't seem to find a forever home. Sold last year at auction for $337,000, the black beast is now heading back to the auction block to find a new home.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

