Audi RS 3, Jaguar XJR575, Rolls-Royce Phantom: This Week’s Top Photos

Jul 29, 2017
2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

We’ve just driven the first-ever Audi RS 3 to be offered in the United States. It’s the base model of the high-performance Audi Sport range, but there’s nothing tame about it. We’re talking about a compact sedan with 400 horsepower on tap.

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via Prefix

2017 Dodge Viper ACR in preparation for Nürburgring lap record attempt - Image via Prefix

The previous-generation Dodge Viper ACR set a production car lap record at the Nürburgring in 2011. Dodge never attempted the same with its latest Viper ACR, but fans of the car have banded together to fund their own effort. They already managed a time of 7:03.45 on one of their first runs.

2018 Jaguar XJR575

2018 Jaguar XJR575

Jaguar’s added a slew of updates to its XJ, among which is a new performance flagship called the XJR575. As the name suggests, the car packs 575 horsepower which Jaguar says is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph.

Bollinger B1

Bollinger B1

A new electric car startup in the United States, Bollinger, on Thursday revealed its first vehicle. It’s a no-nonsense pickup truck with up to 200 miles of range and the ability to handle the roughest terrain.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Also on Thursday, Rolls-Royce unveiled a new generation of the Phantom, the nameplate’s eighth. The latest model is bigger and bolder than ever, and under its long hood sits a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-12.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another British car in the headlines, albeit one with an Italian twist, is Aston Martin’s upcoming Vanquish Zagato Speedster. The limited edition model was penned by Italian design house Zagato and features a 592-horsepower V-12 under its long hood. It will be making its debut soon, along with a regular convertible version.

2017 Acura NSX GT3

2017 Acura NSX GT3

Acura this week announced that customer teams will soon be able to buy its NSX race car. The car is designed to GT3 specifications and can be entered into two dozen FIA-sanctioned competitions. It also looks downright mean in bare carbon fiber.

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Tesla on Friday started deliveries of its Model 3 sedan. As promised, it starts at $35,000 and even in base trim offers a generous 220 miles of range and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5.6 seconds.

