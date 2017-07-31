Tesla Model 3, BMW Z4 concept, Apollo Intensa Emozione: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Tesla has started deliveries of its highly anticipated Model 3. As promised, the small sport sedan starts at $35,000, and even in base trim it offers a generous 220 miles of range and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 5.6 seconds.

BMW plans to unveil an open-top sports car concept at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in mid-August. The automaker hasn’t revealed what the concept is, but judging by a teaser shot we’re most likely looking at a preview of the next-generation Z4.

New firm Apollo has revealed more details on its upcoming V-12-powered, track-focused supercar. The car will go by the name Intensa Emozione and just 10 examples are destined for production.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla delivers first Model 3, says 310 miles of range possible

BMW concept for 2017 Pebble Beach Concours likely previews new Z4

Apollo IE is the Intensa Emozione

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: putting it to the test with kids

Borgward bringing a modern Isabella to the Frankfurt auto show?

Will electric cars take over as quickly as cars displaced horses from 1900 to 1925?

Renault Nissan Alliance becomes world’s biggest automaker

Another shipment of Fords arrive from Mexico packed with marijuana

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots and video

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In: first drive of hybrid luxury sedan