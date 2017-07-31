Borgward bringing a modern Isabella to the Frankfurt auto show?

Jul 31, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Borgward concept car debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Teaser for Borgward concept car debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Enlarge Photo

Revived German automaker Borgward is planning something special for September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

The automaker recently released a teaser image for a Frankfurt-bound concept car which is believed to be a low-slung, sporty coupe.

Along with the teaser, Borgward released the tag line: “She is back!” This suggests that we’re likely to be treated with a modern-day version of Borgward’s most famous model, the Isabella.

The original Isabella was built between 1954 and 1962 and was available in a variety of body styles, though its most iconic form was a coupe. The nameplate became Borgward’s most popular, though it wasn't enough to save the automaker from bankruptcy in 1961.

1957 Borgward Isabella Coupe

1957 Borgward Isabella Coupe

Enlarge Photo

Borgward would remain dormant for the next half century. It was revived earlier this decade by Christian Borgward, the grandson of Borgward founder and namesake Carl F. W. Borgward, together with help from Chinese industrial giant Foton.

So far the revived Borgward has launched the BX5 and BX7 SUVs and confirmed plans for pure electric models. Most production is being handled in China though Borgward has said that its electric models will be built in Germany.

Borgward has started sales in China and will expand westward into new markets. It has just announced plans to enter the Middle Eastern markets of Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, and will follow these with announcements for European and eventually even North American market launches.

This year’s Frankfurt auto show gets underway on September 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Corvette production on hold for next 3 months due to plant upgrades Corvette production on hold for next 3 months due to plant upgrades
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid first drive review: the 918 Spyder distilled
Tesla Model 3 performance version coming next year, says Musk Tesla Model 3 performance version coming next year, says Musk
Apollo IE is the Intensa Emozione Apollo IE is the Intensa Emozione
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.