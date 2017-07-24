2018 Jaguar XJ gets 575-horsepower performance flagship

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar’s XJ is still one of the sharpest looking sedans on the market, though it’s starting to fall behind in the tech race. Jaguar has sought to address the issue with some 2018 model year updates—among which is the addition of a new XJR575 performance flagship.

Compared to the XJR, the XJR575 gets an additional 25 horsepower to bring the new total to 575 hp. There’s also a healthy 516 pound-feet of torque which should ensure strong acceleration in any gear. According to Jaguar, the XJR575 will sprint to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and top out at 186 mph.

Power still comes from a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 which is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and drives the rear wheels only. An electronic differential helps to control torque between the rear wheels in an effort to aid handling. And for those who wish to take more control, there are steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

On the outside, the XJR575 sports an aero package plus a front bumper with gloss black accents for the air intakes. Hood vents, 20-inch gloss black wheels, red brake calipers, and special badging are also unique to the XJR. On top of this, customers have the choice of two bespoke colors: Velocity Blue and Satin Corris Gray.

Inside, the XJR575 gets unique door sills, diamond-quilted leather trim, and a “575” logo on each of the headrests. Color options for the trim are Jet/Jet and Ivory/Jet combinations.

Potential rivals for the XJR575 include the Audi S8 Plus and BMW M760i xDrive.

As for the rest of the updates to the XJ range, the infotainment system now sports a 10.0-inch touchscreen as its main point of input. There’s also new connectivity options including 4G Wi-Fi that enables up to eight devices to be connected to the Internet.

There is also the latest in electronic driver aids including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, front cross traffic warning, and a driver condition monitor that can determine whether the person behind the wheel is falling asleep.

Sales of the 2018 Jaguar XJ range start later this year.