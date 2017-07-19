Lexus LC 500 to hit the big screen in upcoming 'Black Panther' flick

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Lexus LC appears in the new Black Panther film Enlarge Photo

Tony Stark might like his Audis, but T'Challa, also known as the Black Panther, has a different vehicle in mind for his turn as the star on the big screen. The leader of the advanced African nation of Wakanda will team up with a Lexus product to bring his super hero to life in the upcoming Marvel Studios motion picture "Black Panther," due out on February 16, 2018. Specifically, it seems the new King of Wakanda prefers the LC 500.

We can't say we blame him as it's one slick looking machine. In fact, it almost seems as if a concept car came to life and made its way onto dealer lots. The LC 500 joins numerous other automotive tie-ins that have wound up making a splash in the Marvel cinematic universe.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Lexus LC 500 first drive review

This won't be the only joint effort between Marvel and Lexus. A graphic novel written by Fabian Nicieza and and illustrated by Scott "Rahzzah" Wilson and Szymon Kudranski is on the way. The story will feature the car helping Black Panther take down a legendary villain.

Comic-Con is opening this week, so you can expect more news on car-comic collaborations throughout the week. Different cover art versions of the graphic novel will be on display at an invite-only party during the later hours of Comic-Con. They're sure to make their way out to the rest of us, and we're curious to see how the car figures into this aspect of the Marvel universe.

