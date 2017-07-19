BMW Z4 spy shots, Buick Regal GS official details, Dodge Demon driven: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon First Drive Enlarge Photo

BMW’s new sports car developed alongside a new Toyota Supra is no longer thought to be called a Z5. Instead, it should stick with the Z4 name of the car it’s set to replace. Our latest spy shots reveal a design similar to what we saw on BMW’s 8-Series concept unveiled in May.

Buick’s new Regal GS is finally here. The handsome mid-size sedan adopts the fastback body of the Regal Sportback but adds V-6 power and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The car encroaches on luxury sedan territory in terms of price, though it comes loaded with standard goodies.

Yes, we’ve driven the beast known as the Demon. It’s as brilliant as you were hoping for, and more. What’s the acceleration like? Easily the most intense and visceral experience you’ll have on four wheels—unless you’re a professional drag racer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 BMW Z4 spy shots

2018 Buick Regal GS debuts with 310-hp V-6, all-wheel drive

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon first drive review: Hellcat for real sinners

Autos for non-majors; what cars we'd take back to school (and where)

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody first drive review: big looks, incremental improvements

Chevy Bolt EV plant shutdown extended, due to slow Sonic sales

Future of diesel at Porsche to be decided by end of decade

2018 Honda Fit review

More patent drawings for mystery mid-engine Honda emerge

Why all electric car owners should follow Formula E racing