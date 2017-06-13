Look out for the 2019 Audi A8 in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” debuting June 28

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Although Audi’s new A8 is scheduled for a formal debut at a July 11 event in Barcelona, Spain, you’ll be able to catch a glimpse of the fourth generation of the Audi flagship sedan in the new movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiering on June 28.

In the latest Marvel blockbuster, an A8 L is used to chauffeur Peter Parker/Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.

You won’t get to view the A8 in full, though. Audi says the car’s starring scene will only reveal the front and side designs. But you will get to see some of it’s new self-driving tech in action. After approaching a traffic jam, the car’s driver switches on a new traffic jam assist feature which allows him to let go off the steering wheel.

2019 Audi A8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

As previously reported, the A8 will allow hands-off, eyes-off travel in heavy traffic conditions, making it the first vehicle with so-called Level 3 self-driving capability. All other cars are still at Level 2 capability, as they require constant monitoring in the case of an emergency.

In addition to the A8, two other Audis make appearances in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” One is an R8 V10 Spyder driven by Tony Stark. The other is a TTS Roadster driven by Peter Parker.

Look for the new A8 to reach showrooms in 2018. It will arrive as a 2019 model. Shortly after launch, we should see the arrival of a sporty S8 variant.