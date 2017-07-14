Rolls-Royce Cullinan, next-gen Honda Accord, Audi A8 self-driving tech: Today’s Car News

News
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
More prototypes for Rolls-Royce’s upcoming SUV have been spotted. The next 12 months will be pivotal for the British marque as it introduces not only the new SUV but also a redesigned Phantom.
Honda’s revealed a redesigned Accord. It adopts a low, sporty stance that should go well with its available 2.0-liter turbo and 6-speed manual.
Audi’s claiming its A8 to be the first car with Level 3 self-driving capability. We’ve taken a look at just how capable the flagship sedan’s self-driving tech really is.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots
Smart money is still in sedans: 2018 Honda Accord revealed
Here's how the 2019 Audi A8 will become the first Level 3 self-driving car*
Tesla and GM running neck-and-neck to be the most highly valued automaker in America
Ferrari starts testing F1’s Shield cockpit protection system
Tesla will rule the world, says German analyst; skepticism may be warranted
Reborn TVR teases sports car ahead of 2017 Goodwood Revival reveal
The 10 most-stolen vehicles in the U.S. are...
Trademark filings hint at "GT" badge for Genesis coupes
Diesel trucks with latest emission controls displacing dirtier, older ones on US roads
