2019 Audi A8, 2018 Honda Accord, Dodge Viper dies: The Week In Reverse

Jul 14, 2017
2019 Audi A8

2019 Audi A8

Audi unveiled its new 2019 A8 flagship; Honda took the wraps off the new 2018 Accord mid-size sedan; and Dodge announced the Viper's kill date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla revealed the first production example of the new Model 3 electric car. Referred to as "SN1," an acronym for "Serial Number 1," the car is destined for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's garage.

Audi showed the world the new 2019 A8 flagship sedan. While evolutionary in design, the tech that lays beneath the car's sheet metal is cutting edge, with Level 3 self-driving capabilities enabled by more sensors than you can count.

Chevrolet presented Major League Baseball's 2017 All-Star Game MPV Robinson Canó with a new 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. Canó chose the Grand Sport over the other option, a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2.

Honda debuted the new 2018 Accord. The sedan enters its 10th generation with more tech features and active safety features, increased interior space, two turbocharged engines, and a hybrid powertrain option.

FCA had already announced the Dodge Viper's death, and now we have a date: August 31, 2017. That will be the day in history when the Connor Avenue Assembly plant, the location where Vipers are screwed together, closes its doors forever.

