2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback reveals its sleek silhouette





Following the reveal of the i30 and i30 Tourer, and finally the i30 N hot hatchback, Hyundai has debuted the final variant of i30: the 2018 i30 Fastback. Note, the 3-door Hyundai i30 does not return from the previous generation—the i30 Fastback serves as its successor.

And a sleek successor it is. Hyundai says the i30 Fastback encompasses the brand's latest design language, that is a "sophisticated twist with an elegant character." From the front, the grille has been shortened to make for a wider appearance and to emphasize the hood slightly more. The shape tapers at the rear and the wheel arches are widened to further pronounce the i30 Fastback's profile. To create the "fastback" look, Hyundai also lowered the roofline by nearly one inch and an arched decklid spoiler rounds out the rear's stylish agenda. Hyundai has no issues calling the i30 Fastback a "5-door coupe."

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback Enlarge Photo

While it's no i30 N, the i30 Fastback does have a sporting stride to it. It's been developed on the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife, boasts a 1.18-inch lower ride height compared to the 5-door i30, and a 15-percent stiffer chassis. However, it's actually longer than the i30 5-door by a smidge over 4.5 inches.

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback Enlarge Photo

Turning to safety and technology, the 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback puts the measure front and center. Automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and active lane control all come standard with the i30 Fastback. A 5-inch touchscreen display is standard, though an upgraded 5-inch LDC unit is optional and includes a rearview camera. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present as well.

Speed and power are not something the i30 Fastback accomplishes, however. Here, it's about efficiency. Two frugal engine options highlight that fact: a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes 138 horsepower or a 1.0-liter inline-3 engine with 118 hp on tap. The larger 4-cylinder engine may be had with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch transmission, while the 3-cylinder engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual.

North Americans won't be graced with the 2018 i30 Fastback, but it is closely related to the Hyundai Elantra GT, which is an i30 hatchback by another name. Hyundai has bigger plans for a booming segment in North America with its compact Kona crossover.